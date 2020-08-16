Pearl A. Premo, 87, formerly of Helena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - The family notes the passing of Pearl A. Premo, age 87 previously of Depot Street, Helena, NY on Aug. Friday 14, 2020. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Private viewing will be held at the convenience of the family with a Mass of Christian Burial for Pearl will be held 1:00 P.M. Wednesday Aug. 19, 2020 at The Church of The Sacred Heart. Burial will take place in St. Lawrence Cemetery in North Lawrence, NY. Pearl was born in Massena, to the late Daniel and Luella (LaVine) Fregoe on Aug 23, 1932. She attended school in North Lawrence and later married her late husband Roger W. Premo at St. Laurence Church in North Lawrence by Rev. O’Connell. They soon began there family.