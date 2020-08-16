Pearl A. Premo, 87, formerly of Helena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - The family notes the passing of Pearl A. Premo, age 87 previously of Depot Street, Helena, NY on Aug. Friday 14, 2020. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Private viewing will be held at the convenience of the family with a Mass of Christian Burial for Pearl will be held 1:00 P.M. Wednesday Aug. 19, 2020 at The Church of The Sacred Heart. Burial will take place in St. Lawrence Cemetery in North Lawrence, NY. Pearl was born in Massena, to the late Daniel and Luella (LaVine) Fregoe on Aug 23, 1932. She attended school in North Lawrence and later married her late husband Roger W. Premo at St. Laurence Church in North Lawrence by Rev. O’Connell. They soon began there family.
Pearl was once employed at Chapels Department Store and later she became a sales associate for the Bon-Ton retiring after many years of service.
She is survived by her loving children; David and wife Jacqueline Premo of Massena, NY and Daniel Premo of South Caroline. She is also survived by a daughter Mary Ellen Houston of Colton, NY grandchildren; Jazmyn, Katlyn and Nathan Premo along with great-grandchildren Kevin and wife Laural Premo of Brasher, NY, Jamie Premo of Massena, NY and Kyle, David and Mark Houston. Pearl is also survived by two brother; Phillip and wife Lynn Fregoe of Rochester, NY, Roland and wife Barbara Fregoe of Brasher, NY, and one sister Susan and husband Ernest Mitchell of Brasher, NY. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Pearl was predeceased by her Husband Roger in 2007, a brother Gordon Fregoe and a son in-law Ronald Houston.
Memorial contributions may be acknowledged to the American Heart and Stroke Foundation; P.O. Box 3049 Syracuse NY 13220.
Memorial contributions may be acknowledged to the American Heart and Stroke Foundation; P.O. Box 3049 Syracuse NY 13220.
