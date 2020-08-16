Protestors stand outside Alteri Pool, aim to keep all 3 Watertown pools open

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A local group stood outside of Alteri Pool in Watertown Sunday afternoon protesting City Council’s decision to demolish the pool.
The group, “Make A Splash - Keep Three Pools in Watertown”, held signs that read “Do what is right Mayor Smith and City Council,” and “Keep our neighborhoods alive.”
Alteri Pool is one of three in Watertown along with Flynn Pool on the city’s north side and most recent Thompson Park Pool which opened Friday.
Last week, the city voted to demolish the Alteri Pool.
Angie Evans says she was a big advocate for opening Thompson Park Pool, but didn’t know it would lead to getting rid of another.
“That is something that I didn’t agree with, and I really needed to step up and let everyone know I didn’t agree with it. I know I’m not alone in this. I know I’m not the only one that feels that way. So I’m here to help encourage other people that don’t agree with it to let their voice be heard,” said Evans.
The group started a petition on change.org to keep the Alteri Pool and is only 50 signatures away from their 1,000 signature goal. The group plans to hold a silent protest outside of city hall before tomorrow’s city council meeting.
