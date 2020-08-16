Rain tonight

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A line of showers and thunderstorms will move through tonight.
A cold front will move through behind the showers and thunderstorms which will help bring cooler temperatures this week. Some lingering showers are possible on Monday afternoon and early Tuesday morning.
Most of this week will be dry before slight rain chances return to our forecast heading into next weekend.
Highs will stay in the mid to upper 70s most of the week with lows in the 50s.
