UTV chase ends in DWI arrest in Lewis County

CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A UTV chase ends in an arrest in Lewis County.
Lewis County Sheriffs say 40-year-old Joshua Nortz was arrested following a pursuit in the Town of Crogan Saturday night.
Police say a deputy noticed two UTV’s turn onto The Erie Canal Road from State Route 812 and went to initiate a traffic stop.
Police say Nortz and another UTV operator fled at a high rate of speed when officers turned on their lights and sirens.
The chase continued as one of the UTV’s turned onto Mount Tom Road, the deputy continued to follow Nortz onto Belfort Road.
After failing to negotiate a turn onto Effley Falls Road, Nortz’s UTV rolled over and eventually stopped on it’s side.
It was in interviews following the crash that officials were able to detect alcohol on Nortz’ breath. He failed a field sobriety test and refused chemical testing at the Lewis County Public Safety Building.
Nortz was charged with a felony DWI and was issued a Uniform Traffic Ticket (UTT) for refusal to take a breath test as well as 10 other traffic citations.
There is no word on the driver of the second UTV.
