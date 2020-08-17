Angus A. “AJ” Adams “Tehoneratatha”, 48, of Akwesasne

Angus was an ironworker in New York City with Local 361 for many years. Some of the projects he worked on are the White Stone Bridge and George Washington Bridge among many others. Angus enjoyed and was proud to watch his son play football for the Cornwall Wildcats and high school basketball. He was a member of the Akwesasne Death Benefits and St. Regis Catholic Church and was a loyal fan of the Buffalo Bills. He cherished the weekends he was able to spend with his family having cookouts and birthday dinners. He enjoyed cooking and was known for his grilling – especially his smoked ribs.