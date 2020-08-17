Another big food & milk giveaway Tuesday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Another big food and milk giveaway is set for Jefferson Community College in Watertown Tuesday.
This time, 4,000 gallons of milk from Dairy Farmers of America and 21,000 pounds of food from Renzi Brothers will be handed out, starting at 11 AM.
Eacvh vehicle will get two gallons of milk and a fod box containing 20 pounds of food. A total of 1,080 food boxes will be distributed.
It’s a “drive thru,” with the food and milk going in the trunk. If the vehicle doesn’t have a trunk, you’ll be prompted to open your window.
No registration or paperwork is required to get the food and milk.
Previous giveaways have drawn huge crowds and long lines.
