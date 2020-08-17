Elizabeth C. “Liz” Agen, 76, of Massena

Born in Potsdam, NY on June 4, 1944 to the late Henry and Gilberta LaBelle Matthews, Liz graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School, Class of 1962. She was a devoted, loving homemaker who enjoyed cooking, baking and reading. She was a devoted Christian and faithful communicant of St. Raymond’s Church in Raymondville for many years and she served on the Altar and Rosary Society as well. Her most enjoyment came from spending time with her family and friends. Memorial donations in Liz’s memory can be made to a Diabetes Association and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Elizabeth C. “Liz” Agen.