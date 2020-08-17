Elizabeth C. “Liz” Agen, 76, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for 76 year old Elizabeth C. “Liz” Agen, a resident of 9646 St. Highway 56, Massena, will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at St. Raymond’s Church in Raymondville with Rev. Andrew Amyot presiding. Burial will be held in the Visitation Cemetery, Norfolk. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Mrs. Agen passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with her family at her side. Per regulations, facial coverings and social distancing practices are required.
Liz is survived by her husband of 56 years, Robert W. Agen Jr., Massena; her four children, Melissa and Peter O’Brien, Saranac Lake; Robert and Jan Agen III, Massena; Susan and Steven Cobb, Raymondville and Dan Agen and his companion Tricia Deon, Massena. Liz is also survived by her four beloved grandchildren, Lauren O’Brien, Jacob O’Brien, Jordan Agen and Tyler Agen as well as several nieces and nephews and a special family friend, Father Jack Downs. Elizabeth was pre-deceased by her parents, a brother Robert Matthews; two sisters, Barbara Planty and Diane Matthews and her cherished chocolate lab, Finnigan.
Born in Potsdam, NY on June 4, 1944 to the late Henry and Gilberta LaBelle Matthews, Liz graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School, Class of 1962. She was a devoted, loving homemaker who enjoyed cooking, baking and reading. She was a devoted Christian and faithful communicant of St. Raymond’s Church in Raymondville for many years and she served on the Altar and Rosary Society as well. Her most enjoyment came from spending time with her family and friends. Memorial donations in Liz’s memory can be made to a Diabetes Association and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Elizabeth C. “Liz” Agen.
