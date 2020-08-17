George John Randall, 88, of Adams Center

ADAMS CENTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - George John Randall, 88, Adams Center passed away on Sunday, August 16th at Samaritan Summit Village where he had been a resident.
The funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 20th at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, Grove St., Adams with Rev. Robert Decker officiating. Burial will follow the service in the St. Cecilia’s Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 19th at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville from 3 pm – 6 pm.
George was born on February 22, 1932 the son to Ellis and Gertrude Eustis Randall. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in June, 1954 where he was stationed in Fort Dix, NJ for his basic training. Following basic training, he was stationed in Munich, Germany for 18 months. In June of 1956, he received an honorable discharge at Fort Ord, California.
He married Beatrice Ayerst on October 6, 1956 at St. Patrick’s Church, Watertown with Rev. Lee Snow officiating.
George worked for Upstate Trucking from 1956-1957, Black Clawson, 1957-1958, he managed Lennox Trailer Park where he hauled trailers from 1958-1962. In 1962, he went to work at Queens Dairy Farms, Pierrepont Manor, retiring in 1994 from local #687.
He was a member of the Adams American Legion, Adams V.F.W, Knights of Columbus, and was a member of the St. Cecilia’s Church.
George is survived by his wife, Beatrice, Adams Center; 3 sons, Kevin and companion Patricia Ruane, Commack; Steve and Denise, Adams Center; Christopher and Rebecca, Belleville; daughter, Tamera and Michael Alexander, Adams; 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his 3 sisters, Dorothy Paddock, Avis Dusharm, Ruby Tacoma, a brother, Donald, nephew Robert Paddock, and his grandson, Garret Alexander.
George loved to drive truck, watch NASCAR, his favorite driver was Jeff Gordon, but most importantly he enjoyed the time he got to spend with his grandchildren and attending their sporting events.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Cecilia’s Church, 7 Grove St., Adams, NY 13605. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
