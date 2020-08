RAYMONDVILLE N.Y. (WWNY) -Graveside services for 67 year old Dennis W. Germano will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Raymondville Cemetery. Mr. Germano passed away on February 17, 2020. Per regulations, facial masks and social distancing practices are required. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .