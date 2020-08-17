Graveside Services: Mary R. Jay, 61, of Norwood

NORWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - Services for 61 year old Mary R. Jay, a resident of High Street, Norwood, will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood with Rev. Lee Sweeney presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Norwood. Calling hours will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Mrs. Jay passed away on March 15, 2020. Per regulations, facial coverings and social distancing practices are required. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .