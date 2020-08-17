Jefferson County adds two more COVID cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County added two more cases of COVID-19 over the last three days, according to a statement from county administrator Robert Hagemann Monday afternoon.
The number of active cases in Jefferson County remains at 14, since two patients are now listed as recovered.
In all, Jefferson County reports 223 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, with 208 recoveries. One person died.
The total number of tests in Jefferson County is now just under 15,000.
There are 567 people in “precautionary quarantine” and 14 people in “mandatory quarantine.”
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.