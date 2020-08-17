Lucille M. Thornhill, 91, of Watertown

She loved cooking, gardening, entertaining, shopping, dancing, playing cards, traveling, sewing and crafts, her many pets, and most of all, her family and family get-togethers. For her, it was all about family. We are in awe at all that she did, always on the go buzzing around doing things for others not because she had to but because she wanted to. She was a pillar of strength and full of life. Rest easy Mom, you’ve more than earned your wings.