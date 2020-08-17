Man allegedly points shotgun at people at bar

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - An Evans Mils man is accused of threatening people at a bar with a shotgun.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say 22 year old Timofey Borovkov allegedly pointed a 12-gauge pump action shotgun at several people at Last Call Bar and Grill in Evans Mills shortly after midnight on Sunday.
He was charged with three counts of second-degree menacing and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Borovkov was arraigned in LeRay town court and released to appear in court again at a later date.
