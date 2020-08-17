Man allegedly violates protection order, breaks patrol car window & resists arrest

BLACK RIVER, N.Y. (WWNY) - A town of Wilna man is accused of breaking the rear window of a Jefferson County sheriff patrol car.
Deputies say 25 year old Xavier Irizarry also allegedly violated a stay-away order of protection. They say he also pulled away and fought with them during his arrest.
Deputies say it happened early Saturday morning on Public Square in the village of Black River.
Irizarry was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, third-degree criminal mischief, and resisting arrest.
He was ticketed to appear in court at a later date.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.