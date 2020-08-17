Preserving food safely

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Many people are taking advantage of having to stay at home during the pandemic to grow their own gardens.
Now that it’s harvest time, Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Cathy Moore says many people have more produce than they can eat.
Watch the video for her 7 News This Morning interview.
Some might consider canning, she said, but it’s important to do it safely.
She says the National Center for Home Food Preservation has information based on extensive testing.
You can find their results at nchfp.uga.edu.
