Rain, mostly in the morning

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Isolated showers are likely Monday.
Most of the rain will be in the morning. Downpours could be heavy at times and thunderstorms are possible.
Another round of showers is possible in the afternoon.
It will be on the muggy side, but a little cooler than it’s been. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
A cold front that moves through Monday will knock overnight temperatures into the upper 50s.
There’s a 30 percent chance of isolated popup showers on Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 70s.
It will be in the low 70s and mostly sunny on Wednesday.
It will be mostly sunny and 75 on Thursday.
Friday will be mostly sunny and 80.
Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny. There’s a small chance of rain each day and highs will be in the mid- to upper 70s.
