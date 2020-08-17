Republicans nominate Young to state Supreme Court

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Republicans in northern and central New York have picked Michael F. Young as their candidate for state Supreme Court.
Young, of Lowville, is a former Lewis County District Attorney and well-known defense lawyer in the north country.
“I’m proud to be the Republican candidate,” Young said Monday. “I’m looking forward to presenting my credentials and hopefully serving the residents of the 5th Judicial District.”
Young is running for the seat left vacant by the retirement of Kevin Young, (no relation), a Supreme Court judge whose court is in Syracuse.
Young was selected last week in a unanimous vote of more than 80 judicial district delegates.
New York state is divided geographically into “judicial districts.” The 5th Judicial District, where Young is running, takes in Jefferson, Lewis, Herkimer, Oneida, Oswego and Onondaga counties.
He is reportedly opposed by Democratic candidate Rory McMahon, a city court judge in Syracuse.
