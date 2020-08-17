CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ronald W. Marriott, 87 of Clayton passed away peacefully August 15th, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Ronald was born in North Rose, NY on August 3, 1933, son of Orlo “Bud” and Luella Nesbitt Marriott. He was a graduate of North Rose High School. He served aboard the US Navy ship USS Yosemite (AD-19) from 1952-1956.
On August 30th, 1975 he married Carolyn Schultz with their families and close friends present aboard a yacht at Conley’s Cove on Sodus Bay, NY
Ronald retired from General Electric after over 30 years of employment in New York and West Virginia. He then moved to Myrtle Beach, SC for a few years until he returned to his beloved St Lawrence River in Clayton, NY in 2010. Ronald restored several boats over the years. His prize possession was his houseboat. He enjoyed boating, golfing, horse playing with his grandchildren and collecting lighthouses. He attended River Community Church.
Along with his wife Carolyn, Ronald is survived by his step daughter Kimberly Cartaya-Marchesani (Chuck) – grandchildren Franchesca and Genevieve Cartaya, Melissa Marchesani Server. Step daughter Tracy Coman Turner (Ron) – grandchildren Troy Kilian, Riley Kilian, Remi Turner, Brandon Turner and Victoria Turner. Step son Todd Coman (Leman) – grandchildren Justin Coman and Jandea Percem. Daughter Lynda Marriott Dermady (Michael) – grandchildren Michael and Sarah Dermady. Along with his parents, Ronald was predeceased by his step father Harold “Bing” Burns, step mother Ellen Marriott and half-sister Ann Marriott.
In Lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 411 W. Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204. Online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
