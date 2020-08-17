Your Turn: feedback on Decker, Ogdensburg firefighters & seat belt law

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 26 year old Antwerp woman is going to prison for her part in the sexual exploitation and abuse of a toddler. Amber Decker was sentenced to 22 years behind bars:
She should get life without parole.
Wayne Hardy
At least she won’t be able to hurt another baby while there.
Tina Marie
Right now, Ogdensburg’s firefighters are paid for the work they do. However, the mayor hopes to save money by having volunteers instead. He’d like residents to make the final decision:
A city that size needs a paid department. All volunteer would never work. Lives would end up lost.
Jason Ablan
Union employees are extremely expensive and a volunteer department is a valid possibility.
Niki Rickett
I’d like to know where he thinks Ogdensburg is going to get volunteers...since every volunteer fire department in the country is facing manpower shortages.
Mike Piekielniak
Do you wear a seat belt in the back seat of a car? Under a new state law, you’ll have to buckle up or you could get a ticket:
I will make my own decisions about seat belts. I don’t need a nanny state to tell me what to do.
Scott G Thackston
Although it’s an annoyance, it’s a good law.
Holly Rice Weaver
It’s Cuomo’s way of getting more income.
Douglas Thomas Jr
EVERYBODY in my truck wears a seat belt. Always have, always will.
Colleen Moore
