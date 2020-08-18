Charles “Chuck” H. Brabaw, 81, of Canton

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton. Masks and social distancing protocols will be followed. Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Mr. Charles H. “Chuck” Brabaw are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.