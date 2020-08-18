Charles “Chuck” H. Brabaw, 81, of Canton

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Charles Brabaw, 80, a longtime resident of Canton passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Sunday, August 16th 2020.
Charles was born September 14, 1939, the youngest son of the late Florence “Fawn” (Wade) and Roy Brabaw. He retired from St Joe’s mines, and later went to work on his family farm.
Charles is survived by four wonderful daughters Allison (Walt) of Oregon, Julie (Jody) of Hermon, Dawn (Bob) of Canton and Barb (Mark) also of Canton from his first marriage to Alice; step daughter Angie; a sister, Rosamond Sharlow and brother, Joseph Brabaw. Charles has many wonderful grandchildren, step grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
Charles is predeceased by his parents, brothers and sisters, wife Rita, and stepson Wayne.
Charles enjoyed going to his Amish friends, chewing wads of juicy fruit, and was known for ALWAYS running the roads.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the O’Leary Funeral Service, 5821 US Highway 11; Canton, New York 13617.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton. Masks and social distancing protocols will be followed. Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Mr. Charles H. “Chuck” Brabaw are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
