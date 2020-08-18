In Chaumont, to be or not to be?

CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Chaumont’s status as a village is now in the hands of voters.
Mayor Valerie Rust said the village council passed a resolution putting a dissolution plan on November’s ballot. Voters will decide on election day, November 3.
The decision came after a public hearing, which Rust said drew little public response.
If the plan passes, Chaumont will become a hamlet in the town of Lyme at the end of 20-21.
Rust said there are a couple reasons why dissolving the village makes sense.
“We struggle financially still, and we are dealing with low resources. It’s just another layer of government we feel can be efficiently taken away,” she said.
The full dissolution plan, prepared by the Development Authority of the North Country, can be found here.
