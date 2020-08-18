Clark Perkins Trerise of Canton

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Clark Perkins Trerise was born June 26, 1935 in the Town of Parishville. He was a son of the late Blanche and Fern Trerise and graduated from Parishville-Hopkinton Central School (1952) and later from Canton ATI, (1954) with a degree in Animal Husbandry.
On July 23, 1955 he married his wife of 65 years, Vivian Fulton from West Pierrepont. The couple raised and are survived by three daughters Susan (Jim) Scott of Potsdam, Janet (Jim) Bickford of Hudson, NH, and Rebecca (Paul) Bartkus of Westminster, MA, and by eight grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.
Clark was employed by Agway stores in Northern Jefferson County and Southern St. Lawrence County while living in Philadelphia, NY. He retired in 1992 after 37 years of employment.
In the year 2000, the couple relocated to Higley Flow in Colton, NY. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, wood carving, painting, gardening, wood working, creating commemorative plaques, and precious time with family.
Clark was predeceased by two brothers, Lindsay and Francis; two sisters, Mildred Collins and Marian Nandal; and a grandson, Tommy Bickford.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Friday, August 21 at 2:00 PM in Beech Plains Cemetery with Associate Pastor Donna Doig officiating.
Memorial Contributions are suggested to Hospice of St. Lawrence County, 6508 US Highway 11, Potsdam, NY 13676.
Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton has been entrusted with Clark’s care and arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org.
