Community Foundation steps in to help food pantries

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - What flying pumpkins can’t do, the Northern New York Community Foundation can.
With the cancellation of this year’s “Punkin’ Chunkin'” event in Clayton, several area food pantries stood to lose thousands of dollars in donations, donations the food pantries count on.
Enter the Northern New York Community Foundation. The Community Foundation announced Tuesday it is awarding $5,000 from its COVID-19 Community Support Fund.
The money will be split equally between the Alexandria Bay Community Food Pantry, the Cape Vincent Food Pantry, the Clayton Council of Churches Food Pantry for the Clayton Food Pantry, Gwen’s Food Pantry and the Theresa Food Pantry.
“It is understandable that the event isn’t going to happen this year, but we want to fill the void to help ensure the pantries are minimally impacted by the cancellation,” said Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director.
The Community Foundation established its Community Support Fund in March with an initial $50,000 in funding to address immediate challenges across Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties that emerged in the wake of the pandemic.
Grants from the COVID-19 Community Support Fund were awarded to help local food pantries and Foundation partner agencies in the early stages of the pandemic. As the region’s needs evolve, the fund will continue to offer key support to nonprofits that provide essential services, according to a statement from the Community Foundation.
