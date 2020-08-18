Cuomo pens book on pandemic experiences

NEW YORK (WWNY) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo has written a book about his efforts to lead New York through the coronavirus pandemic.
Publisher Random House announced Tuesday that the book, “American Crisis,” will be released in October.
The publisher calls the book “a revealing, behind-the-scenes account of his experience leading New York State through the COVID-19 epidemic.”
Random House says “broader than just COVID, ‘American Crisis’ is the larger story of where America is and where it needs to go.”
The book will be released in physical and ebook formats. An audio book edition will be released at the same time and will be read by the governor.
