Cuomo: two more states on quarantine list

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two more states have been added to New York’s quarantine list, Governor Cuomo announced Tuesday.
The two states are Alaska and Delaware.
They join 34 other states and the Virgin Islands as places where the coronavirus is widespread enough that people travelling from them to New York must quarantine for 14 days.
At the same time, Cuomo said New York’s rate of positive tests was - for the 11th day in a row - below 1 percent. There were 655 new cases of the coronavirus, and eight deaths.
The north country’s rate of positive tests was even lower - less than one percent Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
“New York State is moving forward in the face of a continuing crisis throughout the nation and around the world,” Cuomo said. “But that’s no excuse for getting complacent as we add two more states to our travel advisory,”
