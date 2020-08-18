Damaged freighter to leave Ogdensburg today

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - The ship that ran aground off the Port of Ogdensburg earlier this month is scheduled to leave sometime today (Tuesday), but not under its own power.
Officials with the St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation say the IMKE was secured at the pier since it ran aground on August 8.
Its cargo of wind turbine blades have been offloaded.
Officials say because of its damage, the IMKE will be towed by a tugboat through Seaway locks and on to Quebec City.
