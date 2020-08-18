Food volunteer: ‘I see gratitude’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Tina Berkey is retired. But she hasn’t stopped working.
You could find Tina Tuesday volunteering at Jefferson Community College’s latest food and milk giveaway. Berkey - who graduated from JCC and went on to work there as a secretary for 35 years - has volunteered at every one of the food distributions this summer.
“I see gratitude,” she said.
“Everybody is so grateful for anything that they can get and any help that we can give.
I was able to help people for 35 years while I was here, so having the opportunity to do it again, I look forward to that.”
The Dairy Farmers of America provided four thousand gallons of milk and Renzi Food Service provided 21,000 pounds of additional food Tuesday.
By the end of August, the American Dairy Association North East anticipates they will have distributed more than a half million gallons of milk since giveaway events began in June.
