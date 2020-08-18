Gerald A. “Butch” Matteo, 82, of Massena

In 1961, he entered the New York State Police Academy proudly serving until his retirement in 1988 as a Zone Sergeant with Troop B, stationed in Massena. He was communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and longtime member of the Massena Elks Lodge where he was a Past Exulted Ruler. He was a proud member of the Italian-American Club and as a trumpeter was instrumental in the formation of “The Stardusters” with his fellow musicians. He also enjoyed motorcycles and model airplanes.