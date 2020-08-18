Graveside Services: Douglas A. Dumas, 91, of Massena

After the military, Doug worked for a time at Alcoa before becoming a self-employed television repairman. He later worked with Leo Beaudet at the Hi-Fi Shop in Massena. He was a communicant of St. Peter’s Parish at St. Mary’s/St. Joseph’s Church, where he served on various boards and ushered for many years. He was also an active member with the Knights of Columbus #1141. He enjoyed golfing, buying, repairing, and selling cars, and wintering in Florida.