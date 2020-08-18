Heat wave still threatens California power grid with outages

On Monday, California ISO scrambled to avoid what would have been one of the largest series of blackouts in state history. They would have been far larger than the estimated 1.3 million homes and businesses affected by one outage during a 2001 energy crisis. They also would have far outstripped the nearly 1 million customers impacted last fall when Pacific Gas & Electric cut power over sweeping areas of its territory to avoid sparking wildfires by having power lines fall or get hit with tree branches during hot, dry, windy weather.