Janet Anne Rusch LaCombe, 76, of Massena

Janet is survived by her husband of 40 years, Clifford; a daughter, Wendy and husband Leeland Wright; a son, Timothy and wife Rozane Thomas; two stepsons, David and Paul LaCombe; a stepdaughter, Denise LaCombe; Five beautiful grandchildren, Brittany, Felicia, Autum, Gabrielle and Reagan; nine great grandchildren; a sister, Sandra and husband Mathew McLaughlin; a sister in law, June and husband Mike Rusaw; a brother in law, Henry LaCombe as well as two nieces and one nephew. She is predeceased by two sisters, Deborah and Barbara Rusch; a nephew, Ryan McLaughlin.