MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Janet Anne Rusch LaCombe, 76, of Massena, a beloved wife and mother has lost her three year battle to cancer on August 17, 2020. She passed away peacefully at her home in the care of Hospice and surrounded by her loving family. There will be no public calling hours. Burial will take place at a later date.
Janet was born on November 20, 1943 in Lebanon, Missouri, the daughter of Glenn and Dorothy “Jean” (Christensen) Rusch. She moved to Massena with her husband Timothy Thomas in 1969 and the marriage later ended in divorce. Janet later married Clifford LaCombe on February 2, 1980 at the Massena Methodist Church.
Janet is survived by her husband of 40 years, Clifford; a daughter, Wendy and husband Leeland Wright; a son, Timothy and wife Rozane Thomas; two stepsons, David and Paul LaCombe; a stepdaughter, Denise LaCombe; Five beautiful grandchildren, Brittany, Felicia, Autum, Gabrielle and Reagan; nine great grandchildren; a sister, Sandra and husband Mathew McLaughlin; a sister in law, June and husband Mike Rusaw; a brother in law, Henry LaCombe as well as two nieces and one nephew. She is predeceased by two sisters, Deborah and Barbara Rusch; a nephew, Ryan McLaughlin.
Janet love riding through the mountains and among her many talents, she loved to needle point, embroider, knit, do puzzles and to play games. Janet was a big Elvis fan and the best grandmother we could ask for. Janet A. R. LaCombe will be greatly missed and always remembered.
Memorial contributions in Janet’s name may be made to Hospice and Palliative care of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US 11, Potsdam, NY 13676. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
