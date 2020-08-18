Lewis County has only one active COVID case

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County has only one active COVID-19 case, the county’s public health agency reported Tuesday.
The total number of cases since the pandemic began remains at 57. The county lists 56 people as having recovered from the virus, and only one person in isolation.
3.994 people have been tested, about 15 percent of the county’s population.
As always, Public Health “encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing, washing your hand and use of a cloth face covering in public areas where social distancing is not possible.
“For additional information on COVID-19, visit lewiscountypublichealth.com or call (315) 376-5453.
“If you are showing symptoms of COVID-19 please call the Lewis County Health System’s Call First Clinic at 315- 376-5473.”
