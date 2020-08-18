Lynn Alvin Blair of St. Lawrence County

He was in the Enriched Housing Program in Canton from 2001 until his move to Ogdensburg on October 23, 2019. Lynn made friends wherever he went and always kept a positive attitude despite his increasing physical issues. He will be dearly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his brother, Dwight Sommers (Bernice) of Hamilton, NY, his nephews Jeff Sommers (Michele) of Springfield, IL and Joel Sommers (Amy) of Hamilton, NY, his great nephews Ethan and Leo Sommers and his great nieces Halima and Nina Sommers. Also surviving is his foster sister Martha Smith Gray (Rodney) of Middleburg, PA and their family. Two members of the Blair family, Fred, Jr. (Janice) of Malone, NY and Melvin (Bonnie) of Vancouver, WA also reconnected with Lynn as his brothers and mourn his passing.