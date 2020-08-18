Lynn Alvin Blair of St. Lawrence County

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lynn Alvin Blair died peacefully on August 15, 2020 at the River Ledge Senior Center in Ogdensburg, New York. Lynn was born on July 21, 1946 in Middletown, New York and shortly after birth, he and his twin brother, were adopted by Fred and Lila Blair of Massena, New York. Three years later Lynn’s brother was readopted and moved to Bridgeport, CT. Lynn stayed in St. Lawrence County and lived in various foster homes in the Potsdam, Canton and Morley areas.
At the age of 12, he became a foster child of Gerald and Helen Smith in Hermon. He was able to complete 8th grade but then was taken out of school to work full-time on their farm. In 1966, he was finally reunited with his twin brother, Dwight Sommers. Lynn never lost his desire for more education and in the late 1970′s, he began attending the adult learning center in Canton. Lynn rode his bike 10 miles each way to the center through all kinds of weather.
After the Smith farm was sold, he was relocated to “family care homes” and a new way of life. He was employed by the St. Lawrence NYARC for 19 years and employee of the year in 2003. With much persistent study, he became a candidate in the New York State External diploma program. March 31, 1992 was a proud day for Lynn when he received his high school diploma.
Lynn enjoyed traveling, going to Maine several times to visit his brother and his family, and visiting Bar Harbor and Niagara Falls with his special friend Brenda. He enjoyed classes in drawing and painting, completed an ARC course in astronomy with Potsdam University, enjoyed listening to gospel music and the reading of the Bible on his iPod, and playing the harmonica.
He was in the Enriched Housing Program in Canton from 2001 until his move to Ogdensburg on October 23, 2019. Lynn made friends wherever he went and always kept a positive attitude despite his increasing physical issues. He will be dearly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his brother, Dwight Sommers (Bernice) of Hamilton, NY, his nephews Jeff Sommers (Michele) of Springfield, IL and Joel Sommers (Amy) of Hamilton, NY, his great nephews Ethan and Leo Sommers and his great nieces Halima and Nina Sommers. Also surviving is his foster sister Martha Smith Gray (Rodney) of Middleburg, PA and their family. Two members of the Blair family, Fred, Jr. (Janice) of Malone, NY and Melvin (Bonnie) of Vancouver, WA also reconnected with Lynn as his brothers and mourn his passing.
Arrangements are with Sundquist Funeral Home in Lowville, NY. A graveside service will be held at the Martinsburg Cemetery in Martinsburg, NY on Monday August 24th at 11 AM. Lynn is now sleeping peacefully and awaiting the Lord’s second coming when he will be resurrected to everlasting life. He will be able to enjoy astronomy lessons by the Creator of the universe.
In memory of Lynn, please do a kind deed for someone who is less fortunate than yourself. www.sundquistfh.com
