Man accused of giving child a bloody nose

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - An Adams man is accused of slapping a 3 year old, causing a bloody nose, scratches, and a trip to a hospital.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say 30 year old Joseph Roth allegedly struck the child with his hand.
The 3 year old was taken to a hospital for treatment after being checked out by rescue personnel.
Roth was charged with second degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.
He was arraigned in Adams town court and was released to appear in court again at a later date.
