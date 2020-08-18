Man accused of giving child a bloody nose

By 7 News Staff | August 18, 2020 at 6:52 AM EDT - Updated August 18 at 6:52 AM

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - An Adams man is accused of slapping a 3 year old, causing a bloody nose, scratches, and a trip to a hospital.

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say 30 year old Joseph Roth allegedly struck the child with his hand.

The 3 year old was taken to a hospital for treatment after being checked out by rescue personnel.

Roth was charged with second degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned in Adams town court and was released to appear in court again at a later date.

