Mostly sunny & 75 today

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s a small chance of rain in the morning and again in the afternoon.
The morning rain will most likely be before 11 a.m. and there’s a chance of a shower late in the day.
There’s only a 30 percent chance of rain. Skies should be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.
There’s a 30 percent chance of showers overnight. Lows will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Wednesday will be cooler. It will be mostly sunny with highs around 70.
It will be sunny and 75 on Thursday. Friday will be sunny and around 80.
It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s on Saturday.
There’s a chance of rain Sunday and Monday. Highs will be around 80 both days.
