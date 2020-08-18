‘Orphan Collector’ makes NYT best-seller list

THREE MILE BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ellen Marie Wiseman is on a roll.
First, her novel, “The Orphan Collector,” was picked as the Target Book Club selection for August.
Now she’s made the New York Times bestseller list. “The Orphan Collector” debuted at number 11 on the “paperback trade fiction” list.
Wiseman, from Three Mile Bay, said when she got the news “I cried. It was pretty amazing.”
She’s still taking in the surreal feeling of being a best-selling author.
“My grandson said, ‘Gramma, you’re famous,‘” she told 7 News this week.
A first generation German-American born and raised in the area, Ellen has published several historical books, and in 18 languages. “The Orphan Collector” is about a 13-year-old German immigrant girl, living through the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918.
Wiseman never expected the book to be so timely.
“I thought that immigration would be the most talked about aspect of it, then COVID hit, and it changed everything,” she said.
Wiseman says her love of writing developed while she was in first grade at the Three Mile Bay schoolhouse.
“Every now and then it just hits me like, ‘Wow I’m on the New York TImes best seller list ... and I’m from Three Mile Bay, the town in tiny Jefferson County, and I just can’t believe that it happened to me.”
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.