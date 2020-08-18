Potsdam Porch Music Festival

Join us on September 5th, Noon to 5 PM for an exciting new event, PotsdamPorchFest! In the wake of COVID-19, organizations such as ours have shifted the way we do things – including our programming. Our fifth-annual Ives Park Concert Series needed to be cancelled, and thus a new idea was born: Potsdam PorchFest seeks to maintain the sense of community through art in the North Country while remaining socially distant.