Potsdam Porch Music Festival

Join us on September 5th, Noon to 5 PM for an exciting new event, PotsdamPorchFest! In the wake of COVID-19, organizations such as ours have shifted the way we do things – including our programming. Our fifth-annual Ives Park Concert Series needed to be cancelled, and thus a new idea was born: Potsdam PorchFest seeks to maintain the sense of community through art in the North Country while remaining socially distant.
While we encourage audience donations, we understand many individuals in our region cannot afford to donate as they normally would. We are looking for volunteers to perform, artists to perform, and people to “donate” their porches.
With your support, we’re able to host this unique program during this pandemic and bring the North Country community closer together while remaining socially distant.
If you are interested in becoming a performing, showcasing, or donating a porch, please reach out to our Programs Intern at intern@slcartscouncil.org. For any questions, contact us at arts@slcartscouncil.org.
