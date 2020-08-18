In Sackets Harbor, bringing back the ‘Beanz’

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - A north country native is moving back to the area for good, and reopening a popular bakery in Sackets Harbor.
Sarah and Daniel Radmanovic have purchased “Chrissy Beans” and - if all goes according to plan - will reopen the bakery on September 5.
“I’m still pinching myself every single day,” she said.
“I’ve dreamed of owning a bakery or cafe. I’ve talked about it since I was 22, never thinking something like this would come to fruition.”
Sarah grew up in the north country, but was living in Connecticut. She and her husband were staying at their summer house in Henderson Harbor because of COVID-19, when they heard Chrissy Beanz was for sale.
That’s when a light bulb went off.
“I said ‘Well, why don’t we just buy it,” said Daniel.
Now, Sarah, Daniel, and their daughter are moving to the north country for good. Sarah said she was initially going to juggle her fulltime job and running the bakery, but as fate would have it, on the day the couple went to look at the property, Sarah was laid off from her other job due to COVID-19.
“It ended up being a blessing in disguise because this has taken up a lot of my time and I am really glad I am able to devote myself completely to it,” she said.
What will it be like?
Sarah has some baking experience. She used to work at Chrissy Beanz as a teen. Sarah said she’s excited to continue the bakery’s legacy.
“I think the entire town would be completely, completely broken if somebody bought this and turned it into something new.”
