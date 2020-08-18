Tomorrow’s Health: cardiovascular complications, weight control & grandparent parenting

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Patients with a history of heart trouble are more like to develop cardiovascular complications with a COVID-19 diagnosis and are also more likely to die.
A study in Italy looked at hospitalized COVID patients in Asia, Europe, and the United State and found that pre-existing cardiovascular risk factors were significant predictors of complications and death.
Controlling weight gain
Gaining control of weight as a young adult could add years to your life.
A new Boston University School of Health study found that people who went from the "obese" range in early adulthood to "overweight" in midlife cut their risk of dying in half.
Weight loss after midlife did not significantly reduce the risk of death.
Grandma’s rules
What happens at grandma's house could make trouble for mom and dad.
A poll from Michigan Medicine found nearly half of the 2,000 parents surveyed had disagreements with a grandparent about their parenting, most commonly involving discipline, meals, and screen time.
One in seven parents said the strife resulted in limiting a child’s time with that grandparent.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.