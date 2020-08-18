Yakov Smirnoff Live Stream Event - Clayton Opera House

Saturday, August 20 at 9:00 pm

August 29 at 9:00 pm (Source: Clayton Opera House)
By Craig Thornton | August 18, 2020 at 10:33 AM EDT - Updated August 18 at 10:35 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -

Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 9 pm EST Tickets are $25 for this 75 minute event.  There is a VIP "Virtual Green Room" Meet and greet with Yakov after the show are also available for $50 (includes ticket to show). 

  Yakov Smirnoff is a Russian Immigrant who loves America and being American. “United We Laugh” is a comedy special brought to you by Yakov that will leave you in stitches laughing and shedding a tear at the same time. After enjoying this 75 minute journey, Yakov will have everyone Laughing United. 

