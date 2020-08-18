Yakov Smirnoff Live Stream Event - Clayton Opera House

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 9 pm EST Tickets are $25 for this 75 minute event. There is a VIP "Virtual Green Room" Meet and greet with Yakov after the show are also available for $50 (includes ticket to show).
Yakov Smirnoff is a Russian Immigrant who loves America and being American. “United We Laugh” is a comedy special brought to you by Yakov that will leave you in stitches laughing and shedding a tear at the same time. After enjoying this 75 minute journey, Yakov will have everyone Laughing United.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.