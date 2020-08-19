Abstract Art Exhibit Submission at SLCAC

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Artists are invited to submit artwork for our 2020 themed show, "Abstract Art". We ask that you submit any artwork that speaks to the theme, in your opinion. We will select works for the show after we have received all of the submissions.
The opening event for the exhibit will be online on Thursday, September 17 at 7pm.
The exhibits will be displayed virtually on our website slcartscouncil.org. All artists exhibiting their work must be current SLC Arts members at the time of the show. SLC Arts manages all sales, giving artists a commission of 70% after taxes. Artists are required to arrange and charge appropriately for shipping or delivery with the buyer.
We ask that exhibiting artists join us for the exhibit opening listed above. Attendance is not mandatory but strongly encouraged. Submission criteria:
- entrants must be SLC Arts members (or purchase an artist membership);
- artwork submitted must have been produced within the last three years;
- each entrant may submit 1-5 pieces to be judged, at least 1 piece is guaranteed to be in the show, subject to approval;
- artists must include Title of Work, Year Produced, Media, Dimensions, Artists's Name, price including commission;
- artists strongly urged to have their work for sale - listed price should include 70% for the artist and 30% commission for SLC Arts;
Exhibit timeline:
- Monday, August 31: deadline for artists to submit work on-line
- Thursday, September 10: artists notified about accepted work
- Thursday, September 17 at 7 PM: gallery opening event
- Saturday, October 31: last day on display
