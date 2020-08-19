Art Deco 101 onlilne

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Art Deco Society of NY Presents Art Deco 101
Join ADSNY for its new series of online illustrated talks, Art Deco 101, in which educator and Art Deco expert, Kathleen Murphy Skolnik, gives an in-depth look at Art Deco architecture and design.
To kick off this series we answer the questions: What is Art Deco? Where did it come from? Why did it disappear? And what accounted for the resurgence of interest in Art Deco in the late 1960s?
Get your ticket to join Kathleen for this online illustrated talk that answers these questions and gives an insightful and entertaining look into the origins of Art Deco.
This web-based talk will use beautiful images to look at how:
- Scholars have interpreted Art Deco over the fifty years since the term first came into use
- Address the influence of nineteenth and twentieth century styles and design movements that contributed to its emergence
- Tour the International Exposition of Modern Decorative and Industrial Arts, the decorative arts exposition held in Paris in 1925 that brought Art Deco to the attention of an international audience
- Examine the reasons for the demise of Art Deco and the events that led to its later revival
Even though this illustrated talk is online, it will include a live PowerPoint—with wonderful images that you will be able to see directly on your computer screen, tablet, or mobile device—as well as a live Q&A session with participants.
Not able to join us at the time of the event? No problem! Those who register will receive a recording of the entire program a few days after the live presentation. When you sign up for the program you have the opportunity to watch, or rewatch, the recording at a time more convenient for your schedule.
About the Speaker: Kathleen Murphy Skolnik teaches art and architectural history at Roosevelt University in Chicago, Illinois and leads seminars on Art Deco design at the Newberry Library, a private research library also in Chicago. She is the co-author of The Art Deco Murals of Hildreth Meière and a contributor to the recently published Art Deco Chicago: Designing Modern America. Her articles have appeared in ADSNY's Art Deco New York journal and she currently serves on ADSNY's Advisory Board.
Registration:
How to Register for ADSNY's Web-based programs:
- Click the gold Register button located to the left of the "About the Program" section
- Enter the requested information in the registration form and follow the instructions to pay online and complete your registration
- In a few moments, you will receive an email confirmation of your registration
- Several days before the program, you will receive an email with the link and password to join your Zoom event
ART DECO 101
- When Thursday, August 20, 2020
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
- Location
The Zoom link for this live online event will be emailed several days before the program to those who have registered
Registration
- ADSNY Member – $15.00
- ICADS Member – $15.00
Special discount for members of fellow Art Deco Societies
- Jazz Age Order – $12.00
- Non-Member – $20.00
- QUEST Member – $15.00
For more information on Zoom, check out our How-to webpage
If you are having difficulty registering for this program please check the settings on your web browser to make sure that cookies and cross-site tracking are enabled. We recommend registering for programs through a desktop. If you need further assistance registering for this event, please email Info@ArtDeco.org, let us know which events you would like to register for, and we will send you an invoice.
If you have a Household Membership and would like to take advantage of the reduced member ticket for both members, each ticket will need to be purchased separately under the name and email address of each member. If you are having difficulty, please email Info@ArtDeco.org, let us know which events you would like to register for, and we will send you an invoice.
