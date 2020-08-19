Cody Justin James Frazier, 29, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Cody Justin James Frazier, 29, of 23960 White Road, Watertown, passed away August 16, 2020 at the Albany Medical Center.
He was born on January 8, 1991 in Watertown, NY, son of Ricky and BettyJoe Crawford Frazier. Cody graduated from General Brown High School in 2009 and was a member of the General Brown football and baseball teams.
Following graduation he held various jobs in the local area from working construction, painting, driving tow truck, working for his father, and most recently was a machine operator for Neenah Paper Mill in Brownville.
Cody enjoyed hunting, fishing, the outdoors, gardening and most of all spending time with his children.
He is survived by his beloved children, Raider and Lakelyn Frazier, his loving parents, Ricky and BettyJoe Frazier, Watertown, his fiancé, Tara Clukey and their baby due in March, many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Calling hours will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, August 24th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Please wear masks and practice social distancing.
Online condolences may be made to www.hartandbrucefh.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.