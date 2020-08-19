Cool & mostly sunny

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It won’t be very humid today.
It will be a cool day, with highs around 70. We’ll probably still be in the 60s by early afternoon.
There’s a slight risk of a passing shower, but the day should be mostly sunny.
It will be a clear night. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.
It will be sunny Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Highs will be around 75 on Thursday, 80 on Friday, and 85 on Saturday. There’s a 20 percent chance of rain on Friday.
It will be partly sunny with a chance of rain on Sunday. Highs will be in the low 80s.
It will be mostly sunny with a chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s both days.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.