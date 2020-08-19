Morning Checkup: back-to-school dental care

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Students will be going back to school soon and it’s a good time to make sure they’re in good health – including their dental health.
Nicole Quintin is dental program administrator at the North Country Family Health Center and Steve Jennings is public health planner for Jefferson County.
They talk in the video about the importance of good oral and dental health for students and where families can find helpful resources.
Information is available at jcphs.org and at nocofamilyhealth.org.
