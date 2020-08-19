Driver spotlight: Lance Willix

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - One of the talented drivers in the 358 Modified division at Can-Am Speedway is Lance Willix.
The veteran driver is making some noise at the LaFargeville track.
Willix has been in the sport of racing for over 30 years, not only as a
driver but also as a crew member.
Willix has spent much of his time over the last few years racing in St. Lawrence County, but this year he's back at Can-Am Speedway driving on a track that's become a little bit shorter.
For Willix, there's nothing like driving a small-block modified -- the 358 suits his needs...
With a couple of feature wins including one at Can-Am, Willix is having another successful season.
Watch the video for Mel’s conversation with the talented driver.
