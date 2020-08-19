Erwin “Johnny” Brabaw, 77, of Pyrites

An avid hunter and outdoorsman, Johnny always loved deer season and fishing. In his retirement he was finally afforded long overdue recreation time after a life of hard work and providing for his family. Johnny purchased two acres of riverfront property which he named “Blackwater” and spent his final years, even during his cancer treatment, dedicated to creating a legacy for his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed nothing more than summer on the river barbecuing and boating with his family and his dog. He was a larger than life man with a big heart and a fast wit. He prided himself in his work ethic and could be heard singing to himself while he labored, his voice carrying across the barnyard. He was an honorable and good man whose strength and spirit serve as an inspiration for his family. He and his baby blues will be missed by all who loved him.