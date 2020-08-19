Evans Mills eyes lower speed limit

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - It could soon be slower going in the village of Evans Mills.
Village leaders are considering changing the speed limit on some streets.
What’s being considered? Dropping the speed limit from 30 to 25 on six streets - LeRay, Noble, Cemetery, Willow, Factory and North and South Main streets.
The problem is, Evans Mills is sandwiched between two main highways - Route 37 and Route 11. Village officials say people speed through the village as a shortcut to get from one highway to the other.
”Some people just try and push the limit,” said Samantha Fleming, Evans Mills’ village clerk and treasurer.
“People tend to use this as a racetrack it seems like, thoroughfare, to get where they need to in a short amount of time. There is no stoplight. So from LeRay street on Route 11, all the way out to 37, you can just go.”
A hearing was to be held Wednesday night to get village residents’ opinions on the lower speed limits.
