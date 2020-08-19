‘Get better tires for far less!‘: President Donald Trump calls for boycott of Goodyear after company calls ‘MAGA’ attire ‘unacceptable’

Slide that was presented during diversity training showing what's acceptable and what isn't acceptable as part of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company’s zero-tolerance policy. (Photo submitted to WIBW) (Source: WIBW)
By Chris Anderson | August 19, 2020 at 11:08 AM EDT - Updated August 19 at 11:53 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Donald Trump publicly call for a boycott of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.‘s products after the company called Make America Great Again “unacceptable.”

“Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES,” the president tweeted about the Akron, Ohio based company.

The president’s social media post came after a photo of a slide from the corporate offices shown during Goodyear’s diversity training listed what is considered acceptable and unacceptable in regards to the company’s zero-tolerance policy.

Federal records show Goodyear has been awarded $147 million in government contracts since 2008, with more than $120 million specifically for tires.

“Make America Great Again,” or “MAGA,” attire is considered unacceptable under the company’s policy.

  • Acceptable: Black Lives Matter, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender pride
  • Unacceptable: Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, MAGA attire, political affiliated slogans or material

An employee told 19 News’ affiliate WIBW that the photo was presented at a Kansas Goodyear plant by a manager.

Goodyear provided the following statement to 19 News:

“Goodyear is committed to fostering an inclusive and respectful workplace where all of our associates can do their best in a spirit of teamwork. As part of this commitment, we do allow our associates to express their support on racial injustice and other equity issues but ask that they refrain from workplace expressions, verbal or otherwise, in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party as well as other similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of equity issues.”

The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. was founded in the Akron area in the 1890s.

