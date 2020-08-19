Jeanne E. Mack, 69, of Black River

BLACK RIVER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jeanne E. Mack, 69, of 20282 Miser Road, Black River, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020 at her home.
Born on July 22, 1951, daughter of Martin and Rose Wolf Horeth, she graduated third in her class from Watertown High School in 1969.
She married Charles J. Mack on August 26, 1972 in Felts Mills with “Tuck” Thomas officiating. The couple lived for a short while Watertown and Felts Mills, before moving to their current home where they lived the rest of their married life.
Jeanne worked at Boise Cascade Paper Mill in Brownville before going to work on Fort Drum as a supply clerk in 1976. She retired from Fort Drum with over 30 years of service. Her husband retired from Fort Drum as a civilian worker with over 30 years of service as well. He passed away April 11, 2019.
Jeanne enjoyed playing games on Facebook, spending time with her grandchildren, she loved animals and fostered many abandoned cats. She was very patriotic and liked to collect anything with eagles and flags that represented our country.
Among her survivors are her daughter and son in law, Kelly (Kenny) Rose, Black River, four grandchildren, Jeffrey, Cheyenne, Dylan and Emily, two great grandsons, Jaxson and Carson, a brother and sister in law, Martin (Dawn) Horeth, Felts Mills, a brother in law, Phillip Mack, Watertown, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents and beloved husband, a sister and 3 brothers in law, Rose Ann and Joseph Mack, Ronnie and Daryl Mack, a sister in law, Robin LaComb and a nephew, Joseph David Mack all passed away before her.
Calling hours will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, August 21st at the Bruce Funeral Home 131 Maple St., Black River. The funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Donations may be made to the SPCA 25056 Water St., Watertown, NY 13601.
Online condolences may be made at www.brucefh.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.